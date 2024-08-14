Back to School: Students in 95 North Texas districts return Wednesday

Tens of thousands of kids in North Texas are headed back into the classroom on Wednesday.

It’s the largest and busiest back-to-school day across the area with 95 school districts welcoming students for their first day.

Arlington ISD is the biggest district starting on Wednesday with more than 50,000 students.

FOX 4 spoke to some parents at Pope Elementary in Arlington who said their children couldn't contain their excitement about seeing their teachers and friends after the summer break.

"They are happy. They couldn't sleep last night, jumping around nervous, I guess. And this morning, they were up before us," said Steve Tostado.

"I'm super excited. She gets fifth grade, so she gets to experience new things. They give them a little more freedom in fifth grade. I don't know how I feel about that, but we'll see," said Lakarrity Bryant.

Arlington ISD made upgrades to campuses over the summer.

Crews installed new carpet and lights. They renovated restrooms at several schools.

Martin High School had some work done on its orchestra and choir rooms. New libraries are almost complete at Duff Elementary and Sam Houston High School.

And at Bailey Junior High, the cafeteria and kitchen are now larger. That campus also has 10 new classrooms.

It was all funded by a 2019 bond package, with more projects still in the works.

Other large school districts starting Wednesday include Mesquite, Grapevine-Colleyville, Highland Park, and Mansfield ISDs.

Only 12 local districts start their year on Thursday.

