Azle smoke shop robbed twice, investigators looking for suspect

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man who robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint. Investigators believe the same suspect hit the same smoke shop twice in less than a week. The second time, the suspect opened fire inside the business and left with handfuls of cash.

What we know:

An Azle smoke shop clerk was startled when an armed suspect in a hood walked in before closing up for the night at 1 am on April 18.

The clerk was held at gunpoint and the suspect told him to hand over the money.

At one point, the armed suspect fires a few times towards the wall and then, as the clerk is placing bills on the counter, he shoots one round right at a camera up in the corner.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says the suspect went to the backroom to look for more cash before he took off.

Dig deeper:

Since the Friday robbery, according to a nearby business, the Top Smoke Shop off FM 730 has been closed.

Some of those businesses have pictures of the suspect on their doors, hoping he's caught.

Investigators tell FOX 4 Top Smoke Shop has been robbed twice in less than a week by, who they believe to be the same suspect.

The daytime surveillance video provided is from a bar next door.

Previous robbing

On April 12th at 10 am, a man in dark-colored clothing grabs a gun out of his backpack and robs the smoke shop.

A few minutes later, the suspect leaves with cash, according to deputies.

What they're saying:

"The robbery was successful the first time. He just did not do as much violence with the weapon as the second time," said Chief Jennifer Gabbert of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

"We believe he's dangerous. There are a couple video sections where you can see his face. We believe somebody knows who he is."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What you can do:

Deputies also told FOX 4 both times the suspect came and left on foot. They believe there is a high chance he lives in the area.

With the concern the suspect is escalating in violence, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is now asking the public to help identify this man.

If you know anything, please contact the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.