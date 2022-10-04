Azle boy, 7, mauled by dog makes remarkable recovery

An Azle boy who was nearly mauled to death by a neighbor's dog is now finished with his treatment.

The scars that once covered his face are now barely visible.

7-year-old Conner Landers is back to himself making people laugh and enjoying science experiments at school. He's making the most of his life that was nearly taken from him when he got off the bus from school in January.

"It's amazing," said his mom, Cassandra Ware. "It has brought tears to my eyes. He doesn't look how he did in January."

Azle 7-year-old nearly mauled to death by neighbor's dog

When a neighbor heard the attack happening, she put her life on the line to get the dog off Conner.

"As I rounded my house, I could see a child on the ground," Lorena Parker told FOX 4 in January. "The dog was shaking him like a chew toy."

Parker called 911 but then hung up so she could get the dog off Conner.

"Every time I got the dog off, he would turn and go right back to Conner because he was crying," she recalled. "It was horrible."

Ware says Parker is the reason her son is alive.

"She doesn't think she is a hero at all. We see her every day at the bus stop," she said. "I think she is his guardian angel. Without her, I wouldn't have my son."

Sheriff investigators say the dog escaped from its owner's yard.

The owner, 49-year-old Patti Jean Bell-Neveling, is charged with a third-degree felony, attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury. Her dog has been euthanized.

If there is no plea deal reached, Ware says Conner will have to take the stand to explain to the jury what happened that day.