Aviation Discovery Fest happening this weekend without airshow

Aviation enthusiasts can enjoy a festival this Veterans Day weekend in Dallas, but an air show at the Dallas Executive Airport will not be part of this year's event.

Last year, there was a midair collision between historic military planes at the Wings Over Dallas event.

Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard Root, and Curt Rowe were killed in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety board is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Instead, this year's Aviation Discovery Festival will feature historic aircrafts on the ground, a living encampment with reenactors from World War II and an activity center.

"We've had a lot of events, memorial events, both here in Dallas and also in Conroe and Houston where a lot of the crew were based. Tonight we will do an event with the members that are here. This is a big member gathering for our organization as well, so we will do something tonight with the members," said Leah Block with the Commemorative Air Force.

The CAF says there will still be some flying this weekend and that select aircrafts will give rides, but there will not be a coordinated show with aerial performers.