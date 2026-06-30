Avelo Airlines to begin commercial flights from McKinney National Airport

The Brief Avelo Airlines will launch commercial flights to five cities out of McKinney National Airport in November. The airline will operate flights to Las Vegas and four cities in Florida. Avelo Airlines aims to offer affordability to North Texas passengers, with one-way trips starting at $99 and free checked bags for early bookers.



McKinney National Airport will soon have a new commercial airline operating out of its gates, with the hope of providing a more affordable solution to North Texas passengers.

What we know:

Avelo Airlines announced it will begin operating commercial flights out of McKinney National Airport (DTX) on Wednesday, November 11.

The airline will begin nonstop service to Las Vegas, Nevada and four cities in Florida: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Orlando and Tampa.

The Texas-based airline says the flights will create more than 100 new jobs with the company.

Introductory one-way fees start at $99, and passengers who book a flight through Avelo Airlines before August will get their first bag checked for free.

What they're saying:

"Avelo was built for moments like this, and we are thrilled to be the launch and anchor airline at McKinney," Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy Said. "Our everyday low fares, the ease of using DTX, and our consistent industry-leading on-time performance are a winning combination for travelers."

Andrew Levy

"The City of McKinney welcomes Avelo Airlines and the exciting new nonstop service it will provide from McKinney National Airport," McKinney Mayor Bill Cox said. "We would like to thank the Avelo Airlines team for their confidence in our regional market and for choosing to invest in McKinney National Airport."

"McKinney travelers have many new developments to look forward to, including saving time and money as they can now fly from their local airport on an airline that is committed to serving the travel needs of and investing in our community," said McKinney National Airport Director Ken Carley.

The backstory:

Avelo Airlines began in 2021 as America's first new commercial airline in 15 years.

The airline currently services 37 destinations in 15 states, as well as two destinations in Puerto Rico.

McKinney National Airport opened in 1979.