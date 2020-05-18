Automakers start to reopen plants with new safety measures in place

Automakers are re-starting their manufacturing plants Monday with new safety measures in place.

The auto industry seemingly came to a screeching halt this spring. Health concerns forced many factories and plants to close. Dealers and their customers were then impacted by the shutdown.

But early Monday morning, workers could be seen heading back into the General Motors plant in Arlington. It’s a critical step in getting the country’s economy back on track.

The employees are returning with several safety measures in place to protect everyone. Social distancing will be required plus regular health screenings.

Workers will have their temperatures taken before entering the plants and PPE will be required.

“Everyone should be looking forward to testing that will start to come and testing will give us an additional layer of security as we get reliable tests here early in the summer,” said Jim Hackett, the CEO of the Ford Motor Company.

“You’re going to put a mask on right away. That we feel is going to help contain all the particles and droplets that come out of your nose and your mouth when you breathe and talk. Keep in that mask so it's all self-contained in that mask and not getting out in the atmosphere so other people can breathe it in or come in contact with it. We really feel that's really important,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hess, GM’s director of health and safety.

According to the Dallas Morning News, GM introduced national safety protocols partially created at its Arlington plant. More than 4,000 employees there are represented by the UAW Local 276.

The Arlington plant will also have extra protective gear and cleaning crews. Work will be limited to one shift per day.