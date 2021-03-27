Authorities searching for man accused of shooting DPS trooper in Central Texas

article

Authorities are searching for a 36-year-old man accused of shooting a state trooper Friday night, leaving him in critical condition.

The shooting happened just before 7:45 p.m., near Mexia, which is about 85 miles southeast of Dallas.

A Blue Alert has been issued for Dearthur Pinson Jr. after the Department of Public Safety reports he shot trooper Chad Walker. A Blue Alert is issued for suspects who killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.

They said Pinson is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

According to DPS, Walker responded to assist a motorist on FM Road 2848, near US Hwy 84.

As he was pulling up behind the disabled vehicle, investigators said Pinson got out of the driver’s seat with a handgun and fired several shots at Walker through the front windshield.

Walker was shot in the head and stomach.

After the shooting, Pinson went back to his vehicle, got a black backpack, and then ran away.

Walker was taken to a Waco hospital in stable, but critical condition. Walker and his wife have a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters, and a 2-month-old daughter.

An extensive search is underway for Pinson. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.