Austin police searching for missing mother and newborn, boyfriend speaks out

Austin police are searching for a missing mother and her two-week-old daughter.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her newborn, Margot Carey, disappeared Thursday.

“[Broussard is] a great person, she wouldn’t, she needs to be back. Her son needs her, I need her, her family needs her,” said Shane Carey, Broussard’s boyfriend, and baby Margot’s father.

According to Austin Police, Broussard was last seen dropping off a child at Cowan Elementary on Thursday morning. Carey says Broussard was dropping off the couple's six-year-old son and that she brought baby Margot along. He says they also went to the school book fair.

“[Broussard] called me around eight something on her way home from the book fair -- said she spent $25. I was like’ that’s okay.’ I told her ‘I have to go’ because I was on my way out [to work] and I told you ‘I love you, bye.’”

Carey, says that that “goodbye” was the last he has heard from Broussard. Police believe Broussard and baby Margot made it back to the apartment, from Cowan but what happened next remains a mystery.

Carey says the two weren’t home when he got back from work, around 2 p.m. Broussard’s phone was off and she never picked their son up after school.

Around 7 p.m. Carey called the police. “[Margot] has like the cutest little pucker lips, gorgeous little baby.” cried Carey. Calling his girlfriend and daughter “beautiful people, loving people.”

Carey says most of Broussard’s belongings, and all of baby Margot’s supplies remained untouched inside the home, or in Broussard’s car which is still parked outside of the couple's apartment.

“It’s just the only thing gone is [Broussard] the baby, her keys and her cellphone, which has been off since I tried to call her at 1:40,” Carey said.

Carey, says he is working around the clock to find answers. “Not knowing what to do is the hardest part. I don’t know where she’s at, I don’t know if she’s suffering, I don’t know anything, and I can’t help. I’m helpless, and that’s the worst feeling in the world, is to be helpless.”

He is asking the public, to share their case, “It only takes one second for her family to be happy, just one second.”

Broussard is 5’ 3” and 150 pounds. Baby Margot, is seven pounds, seven ounces and twenty-two inches long.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.