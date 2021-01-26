APD: Two found dead after SWAT standoff in Central Austin

The Austin Police Department said two people were found dead following a SWAT situation that lasted more than six hours at a doctor's office in the 1900 block of West 35th Street in Central Austin.

Dr. Katherine Dodson and Dr. Bharat Narumanchi were found dead inside the building from apparent gunshot wounds. It appears that Dr. Narumanchi shot himself after shooting Dr. Dodson, according to police.

According to police, a 911 call came in around 4:30 p.m. about a man entering a doctor's office in the 1900 block of West 35th Street with a gun. When police arrived they found someone who had barricaded themselves inside and that's when the SWAT team was called in.

Five hostages were initially taken, according to police. When police arrived, four of those hostages were able to escape with only Dr. Dodson left inside.

The hostages told officers that Dr. Narumanchi was armed with a pistol and what appeared to be a shotgun and had two duffel bags.

After speaking to witnesses, officers learned that Dr. Narumanchi had been to this office a week ago and applied for a volunteer position, which he was denied. Dr. Narumanchi was a pediatrician who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, according to police.

Other than the previously mentioned visit to this office there did not appear to be any relation or other contact between Dr. Dodson and Dr. Narumanchi.

In a January 26, 9 p.m. update, FOX 7 Austin's Amanda Ruiz said a witness told her everyone inside the medical office had been taken hostage by the suspect, but he let at least three people go immediately.

"When I arrived on the scene, I saw a woman being escorted by police out of the taped area where she was met and hugged by a child. And that's what we've been seeing over the past few hours: multiple people being walked out and handed off to what we can only assume are loved ones," Ruiz reported.

Hostage negotiators attempted to make contact with Dr. Narumanchi, to no avail, according to police. After several attempts, it was decided to make entry into the building.

Austin Police SWAT officers entered the doctor's office and found both Dr. Dodson and Dr. Narumanchi dead inside the building from apparent gunshot wounds at around 11:30 p.m.

The case is still under investigation. The Travis County Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.