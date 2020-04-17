Austin-based singer songwriter Bob Schneider celebrates Texans staying home with video

article

The COVID-19 pandemic has everyone cooped up inside, but Texas isn’t letting that keep us down. We have the benefit of awesome, positive people and pretty nice weather to help keep our spirits up.

Country singer Bob Schneider is helping show off the Texan spirit with his song 40 Dogs and video for Stay at Home Texas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

Fans sent in their best stay at home activities to be used in the video. Everything from dance parties, pets, swimming and climbing things can be seen in this heartwarming and uplifting tribute to the Texas spirit.

It’s pure joy.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Advertisement

---

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 12 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 7 Austin app or on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.