Woman killed by suspected drunk driver while crossing street in White Rock, police say
DALLAS - A woman was struck and killed by an allegedly intoxicated driver while crossing a street near her apartment Thursday night, according to Dallas police.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Buckner Boulevard in the White Rock area. Officers found a woman at the scene who had been struck by a vehicle.
Paramedics transported her to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries shortly after arrival.
Fatal Dallas crash (Terry Van Sickle)
Dig deeper:
The driver remained at the scene. Investigators believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter, police said.
Authorities noted the woman lived at a nearby apartment complex and was struck while crossing the road.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released the identities of the victim or the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
