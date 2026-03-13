Woman killed by suspected drunk driver while crossing street in White Rock, police say

article

The Brief A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street near her apartment complex in the White Rock area of Dallas around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The driver remained at the scene and is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter after officers determined he was likely impaired at the time of the crash. Authorities have not yet released the names of the victim or the suspect as the investigation into the fatal incident continues.



A woman was struck and killed by an allegedly intoxicated driver while crossing a street near her apartment Thursday night, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Buckner Boulevard in the White Rock area. Officers found a woman at the scene who had been struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics transported her to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries shortly after arrival.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Fatal Dallas crash (Terry Van Sickle)

Dig deeper:

The driver remained at the scene. Investigators believe he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter, police said.

Authorities noted the woman lived at a nearby apartment complex and was struck while crossing the road.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identities of the victim or the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.