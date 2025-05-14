Austin bandmember detained at DFW had active warrant, Homeland Security says

The Brief The drummer for an Austin band was detained at the DFW airport while trying to fly to Europe. The band says they had to cancel their upcoming tour due to the arrest. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the band member had an active warrant.



A drummer for an Austin band attempting to catch a flight for a tour in Europe was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the DFW International Airport on Monday.

In a statement FOX 4 requested from the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, they claimed the band member had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Lord Buffalo drummer arrested

Yamal Said, drummer for the Austin-based band Lord Buffalo, was "forcibly removed" from a flight to Europe by U.S. Customs on Monday, the band said in a social media post.

The band was forced to cancel their Europe tour, they said.

Said is a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident of the U.S., according to the band's post.

In a later update, the band said Said had secured legal representation, and they were awaiting further news on his case.

Yamal Said warrant

What we know:

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday, Said's active warrant was due to him having violated a restraining order "at least twice."

The statement goes on to say Said was apprehended by CBP and turned over to local law enforcement.

What we don't know:

The Homeland Security release did not mention where Said is being held.

No word has been given on the coming developments in the band member's case.

Lord Buffalo has not commented on Said's alleged crime.