Aubrey ISD employee killed in golf cart crash

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The Brief David Denton, 45, died after being ejected from a golf cart he was reportedly driving recklessly on an Aubrey sidewalk on Saturday night. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the fatal crash, according to a preliminary investigation by the Aubrey Police Department. Denton was a staff member at Aubrey ISD’s McNabb Middle School, prompting the district to request prayers for his family and the community.



A North Texas man was killed in a crash involving a golf cart on Saturday.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10 p.m. in Aubrey, which is in Denton County.

Aubrey police said someone called 911 to report that they were nearly hit by a man who was recklessly driving a golf cart on the sidewalk near Frontier Parkway and McNatt Road. A few minutes later, the witness saw the man crash the golf cart.

Police said the driver, 45-year-old David Denton, was ejected from the golf cart and died at the hospital from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, Aubrey police said.

Dig deeper:

The Aubrey Independent School District confirmed Denton was a paraprofessional who worked at McNabb Middle School.

"Please keep the Denton family and our school community in your prayers," the school district said on social media.