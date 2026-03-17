Aubrey ISD employee killed in golf cart crash
AUBREY, Texas - A North Texas man was killed in a crash involving a golf cart on Saturday.
What we know:
The crash happened around 10 p.m. in Aubrey, which is in Denton County.
Aubrey police said someone called 911 to report that they were nearly hit by a man who was recklessly driving a golf cart on the sidewalk near Frontier Parkway and McNatt Road. A few minutes later, the witness saw the man crash the golf cart.
Police said the driver, 45-year-old David Denton, was ejected from the golf cart and died at the hospital from his injuries.
A preliminary investigation determined alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, Aubrey police said.
Dig deeper:
The Aubrey Independent School District confirmed Denton was a paraprofessional who worked at McNabb Middle School.
"Please keep the Denton family and our school community in your prayers," the school district said on social media.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Aubrey Police Department and Aubrey ISD.