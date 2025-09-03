Expand / Collapse search

Attorney announces agreement for residents impacted by The Cooper Apartments fire

Published September 3, 2025
Fort Worth
Agreement for residents impacted by six-alarm fire

Following a six-alarm fire in June, an agreement has been reached for tenants of The Cooper apartments in Fort Worth that prevents demolition and allows for the retrieval of some belongings.

    • An agreement has been reached for tenants of The Cooper apartments in Fort Worth following a six-alarm fire in June.
    • The agreement prevents the complex owner from demolishing building 1 or destroying personal property without first providing notice to the tenants' attorney.
    • Residents of 36 units that were a total loss can retrieve only a limited number of personal items.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The attorney representing 50 tenants of The Cooper apartments in Fort Worth says the new agreement is the best option for tenants following the six-alarm fire in late June

In part, the agreement prevents the owner of the complex from demolishing or destroying Building One, without providing notice first.

The backstory:

Emotions have run high for tenants at the cooper in the weeks and now months following a six-alarm fire that destroyed 36 units. 

Residents at the 390-unit apartment complex were not allowed to retrieve their belongings even if they were in apartments that were not impacted. 

One month after the six-alarm fire, some residents ran past security to get their things. While residents in Building Two have since been allowed to retrieve their belongings, residents in the 150 units in Building One have not been allowed to enter.

What we know:

An attorney for 50 of those residents says that is where the new agreement comes in. 

The agreement prevents the owner from demolishing building one without notice to the attorney. 

It also prevents the owner from removing or destroying personal property unless necessary to stabilize the building. 

The Cooper apartment complex also agreed to maintain security around the building. 

And we've learned that residents of 36 units have been told their units are a total loss. They received a notice that they could only retrieve a total of 5 items that fit in a small 25 x 16 x 9 container.

What they're saying:

"This agreement carries the same force and effect as any legal contract," said Attorney Katie Steele. 

"We believed this was the best option for our clients to gain access to their belongings, rather than endure further delays while waiting on the wheels of justice to turn."

What's next:

FOX 4's Lori Brown reached out to the spokesman of The Cooper apartments for comment, and was directed to the agreement that was reached.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by FOX 4's Lori Brown.

