Victims of AT&T data breaches could claim up to $7,500 in new $177M settlement

AT&T is paying a $177M settlement for two 2024 data breaches. Affected customers can file claims for payments up to $7,500. The deadline to submit a claim is November 18, 2025.



AT&T agreed to a $177 million settlement this year after a pair of data breaches were confirmed in 2024.

Here's how the millions of affected current and former account holders can file claims.

AT&T data breach settlement

How much can I claim?

Victims of the data breach confirmed in March 2024, which AT&T said affected 7.6 million current account holders and 65.4 million former account holders, can claim payments that top out at $5,000.

Victims of the second breach, confirmed in July of last year to have compromised the data of nearly every customer, can claim up to $2,500.

Top-level claimants affected in both leaks could potentially receive up to $7,500 for verified claims.

What you can do:

Claims can be submitted at the settlement website by clicking on the "Submit Claim" button to the right.

Note: At the time of publishing, the claim function was experiencing a redirect issue. This is likely due to a high volume of users.

Claims can also be submitted by mail at:

AT&T Data Incident Settlement

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC

P.O. Box 5324

New York, NY 10150-5324

Who can get AT&T settlement money?

Do I qualify for a payment?

For victims of the first breach, settlements will be paid out in two tiers.

Tier 1 victims had their social security numbers leaked, and qualify for claims of up to $5,000. Tier 1 payments will be five times the amount of Tier 2 payments.

Tier 2 payments are to be paid to victims whose SSNs were not included in the leak.

Victims of the second breach can claim either "documented loss cash payments" or Tier 3 payments, also depending on how they were affected.

For the former, up to $2,500 may be paid for losses that can be proven to have resulted from the leak.

For the latter, a pro rata share of the second settlement funds left after settlements are paid will be divided among those who file valid claims as an alternative to the documented loss cash payments. The value of these payments will not be known until settlements come to an end.

How long do I have to file?

Claim forms must be submitted by Nov. 18, 2025.

Opt-out deadline and objection deadline are both Oct. 17, 2025.

What's next:

The court will hold its final approval hearing on Dec. 3, 2025.