AT&T offers reward to help stop copper wire theft in southeast Dallas

The Brief AT&T has reported more than 20 incidents of copper wire theft since February 2026 in suburbs southeast of Dallas like Seagoville, Balch Springs and Mesquite. The thefts have caused service interruptions at homes, businesses, City of Dallas facilities and cell towers. The company is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in the thefts.



AT&T is seeking help to catch copper wire thieves that have struck several towns in southeast Dallas this year.

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Copper cable theft in southeast Dallas

What we know:

The company has reported 20 incidents of copper wire theft in the Dallas area since mid-February. Many of these cases have happened in southeast Dallas off of C.F. Hawn Freeway, such as Seagoville, Balch Springs and Mesquite.

The incidents typically happen from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. where thieves are cutting down overhead telecommunications cables for their copper content. Metal distribution boxes have also been hit during the thefts.

AT&T says each theft causes disruptions that affect day-to-day connectivity and access to emergency services.

Homes, businesses, City of Dallas facilities and cell towers have been victim to disruptions as a result of the thefts. Fibre optic lines have also been impacted.

Several PSAs have been released by AT&T to raise public awareness of the incidents.

What you can do:

AT&T has released images from a Feb. 11 incident where around 150 feet of overhead cable was cut along University Hills Boulevard at approximately 4 a.m., asking for help identifying the truck owner.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ AT&T copper cable theft suspect vehicle

The company is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to arrests and convictions for thieves involved in these incidents.

What they're saying:

FOX 4's Alex Boyer spoke to AT&T Global Investigator Jonathan Hay about how and why the thieves are taking the copper cables.

"What they do is cut down, or pull out of the ground, telecommunication cable," Hay said. "They'll take it to an empty lot or hidden place, and they'll burn it — burn off all the plastic to where they just have burnt copper."

Hay says some of the areas have been hit repeatedly.

"They'll take the copper to a metal recycling center and get money for that."