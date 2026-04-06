Dallas woman charged with murdering 13-year-old boy

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The Brief Eighteen-year-old Saryiah Sanford Griffin was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals and charged with the murder of 13-year-old Marcus Reeves Jr. The victim was shot on March 11 after knocking on a Dallas apartment door to speak with another juvenile; he died at the hospital days later. A specific motive for the shooting remains unknown, and it is unclear if the suspect and victim had any prior relationship.



An 18-year-old woman was arrested for the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Dallas last month.

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened on March 11 in the 7400 block of Pin Tail Court.

Dallas police said a juvenile was shot at the location. He died in the hospital a few days later.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 13-year-old Marcus Reeves Jr.

What's new:

On Friday, U.S. Marshals arrested 18-year-old Saryiah Sanford Griffin in connection with the case. She’s now charged with murder.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the shooting happened after Reeves knocked on the suspect’s door and asked to speak to another juvenile in the home.

That juvenile witness told police she spoke to Reeves and then shut the front door. She said she heard two gunshots after closing the door, looked out the window, and saw Reeves lying on the ground. She called 911.

Detectives later talked to another juvenile witness who was reportedly on the phone with the first juvenile witness at the time.

"Juvenile Witness #2 was on an open line video call with Juvenile Witness #1 when two gunshots were heard. Juvenile Witness #2 asked "what was that?" in reference to the gunshots, and Juvenile Witness #1 was heard stating, "Saryiah! You shot him!" Juvenile Witness #1 then asked what she should do, to which Juvenile Witness #2 advised her to call the police, and the video call was ended," the affidavit states.

What we don't know:

The arrest warrant does not mention a motive for the shooting.

It’s also not clear if Griffin and Reeves knew one another or why Reeves was knocking on Griffin’s door.