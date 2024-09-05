Man accused of murdering Harris County deputy lives and works in North Texas, records show

New evidence shows the man accused of murdering a Harris County deputy lives and works in North Texas.

Athir Murady made his first appearance in court Thursday after being charged with the murder of Harris County Constable Deputy Maher Husseini.

Police say dash cam footage in Husseini's personal vehicle showed the two men shaking hands just minutes before the shooting.

The medical examiner’s office says Deputy Husseini was shot 13 times.

According to public records, Murady operates Texas Protection Associates, LLC out of a Plano apartment complex off Coit Road.

A photo from the company’s Facebook page appears to show Murady in a security uniform.

Records indicated Murady also registered a driving school from the same Plano address.

Earlier this year, Murady was arrested in Farmers Branch for traffic violations. He allegedly did not have insurance and his registration was expired.

A funeral was held for Deputy Husseini on Friday.

Murady is being held in the Galveston County jail on charges related to the police pursuit following Husseini’s murder.

It’s unclear when Murady will be transferred to Harris County for the murder charge.