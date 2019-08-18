At least 4 injured in crash involving golf cart in Burleson

Image 1 of 2 ▼

There were at least four people injured in a crash between a Chevy Silverado and a golf cart in Burleson Sunday morning.

Authorities said this happened at about 11 a.m., at the North Texas Jellystone Resort, located at 2301 S. Burleson Blvd.

Investigators found that the driver of the Silverado, a 36-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle after having a medical incident.

This caused the Silverado to crash into a golf cart.

The driver of the Silverado was injured, along with three people on the golf cart.

Two of the people in the golf cart were flown to the hospital, while the driver of the Silverado and the other injured person from the golf cart were transported by ambulance. All those injured were adults.

Two of the people injured in the crash are said to be in critical condition, and the conditions of the other two are not known at this time.

Advertisement

No further details have been released at this time.