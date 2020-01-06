As he prepares to go to trial, Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, sexual assault in L.A.

article

As he prepares to go on trial in New York on similar allegations, former film producer Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another during a two-day period in 2013, prosecutors announced Monday.

Weinstein, 67, was charged in Los Angeles with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint. He will be arraigned at a later date, likely after his New York trial concludes.

Weinstein has repeatedly maintained his innocence, denying that he ever engaged in non-consensual sex with anyone.

According to Los Angeles County prosecutors, on Feb. 18, 2013, Weinstein allegedly went to a hotel and raped a woman after pushing his way inside her room. The next evening, Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel suite in Beverly Hills.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” District Attorney Lacey said. “I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.”

Prosecutors recommended that bail be set at $5 million.

If convicted as charged, Weinstein faces up to 28 years in state prison.

He will be arraigned at a later date.

