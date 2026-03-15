5 detained in Fort Worth fatal shooting

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The Brief One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning on East Long Avenue in North Fort Worth. Five people were detained for questioning after police located a suspect vehicle described by witnesses. The victim's identity is currently unknown, and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the motive for the attack.



Police have detained five people believed to be involved in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in North Fort Worth, authorities said.

Fort Worth fatal shooting

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of East Long Avenue at 2:09 a.m., according to police. When they arrived, police found a victim with at least one gunshot wound. The individual, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene.

Witnesses provided a description of a suspect vehicle shortly after the shooting. Officers patrolling the area found the vehicle and detained all five occupants for questioning.

What's next:

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to identify the deceased and determine the official cause and manner of death.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department or submit anonymous tips through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers.