Former Dallas police union president pleads guilty after lying about fatal crash

The Brief Former Dallas police union head Jaime Castro pleaded guilty to making a false statement regarding a 2025 crash that killed 25-year-old Atianna Washington. Castro admitted he lied about his girlfriend being the driver and her alcohol consumption; as part of his plea, he must surrender his police license, take a DWI class, and serve probation. Potential further criminal liability remains unknown because the District Attorney stated the original scene investigation was "incomplete," though a civil lawsuit is pending.



The former head of the Dallas Police Association has pleaded guilty to charges related to a fatal crash from March of last year.

Guilty Plea

Castro, who is wearing a white T-shirt, speaks to officers at the scene on the night of the fatal crash.

What we know:

According to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, Jaime Castro pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of making a false statement to police officers.

According to court records, that false statement was that his girlfriend was the driver of the vehicle involved in a traffic fatality and that she did not consume any alcohol before the traffic fatality.

As part of the plea agreement, Castro will surrender his peace officer license. He must also complete DWI classes, pay a fine, and serve a year on probation for the Class B misdemeanor.

The backstory:

The plea comes nearly a year after the March 15, 2025 crash that killed 25-year-old Atianna Washington.

Washington was hit by a car while trying to cross Northwest Highway. Castro, who was a senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department at the time, was listed on the police report as a passenger in that car.

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FOX 4 cameras captured Castro, wearing a white T-shirt, speaking with other officers and shaking hands at the scene that night.

He was placed on administrative leave in November, and an internal affairs investigation was opened after an attorney for the victim’s family started questioning the facts in the case.

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Castro, who’d been with the department since 1998, announced his retirement in January. He also stepped down as the president of the police union.

What they're saying:

"Our focus remains on obtaining accountability for the death of Atianna Washington and justice for her family. Mr. Castro has now pleaded guilty to providing a false statement to law enforcement about who was driving the vehicle involved in this fatal crash. As part of his probation, the court ordered conditions that include DWI education classes. The Washington family has also filed a civil lawsuit seeking answers and accountability. Despite multiple attempts, we have not yet been able to complete service of that lawsuit on Mr. Castro, but we expect that will occur soon so the case can proceed in court," James Roberts, the attorney for Washington’s family, said in a statement.

"This guilty plea is the result of a thorough investigation by my office’s Public Integrity Unit based on the facts available to us. Per DPD policy, it appears the investigation at the scene was incomplete. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office was not present for and took no part in the original investigation," Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot said. "We are thankful to Chief Comeaux, who assumed control of the police department in the midst of this investigation. Chief Comeaux continues to work to address this incident. Were there other crimes committed or criminal liability stemming from the original offense, unfortunately, we may never know despite our exhaustive efforts to find the truth."

Wrongful Death Suit

Dig deeper:

Washington’s family filed a wrongful lawsuit against both Castro and his girlfriend, Angela Valles, claiming that law enforcement failed to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

The suit claims that witnesses saw Castro getting out of the driver’s seat shortly after the crash and that both he and his girlfriend admitted to consuming alcohol earlier that day.