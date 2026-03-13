Rashan Gary says he's "bringing a dog" to the Dallas Cowboys defense

The Brief New Dallas Cowboys defensive end Rashan Gary spoke to the media for the first time since being traded to the team on Monday. Gary told the media he's "bringing a dog" to the Dallas defense, and is ready to help the team in any way he can. He also spoke about his experience being coached by new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, as well as reuniting with his former Packers teammate Kenny Clark.



The newest Dallas Cowboys edge rusher spoke to the media for the first time on Thursday.

Hacked, traded and motivated

What they're saying:

Gary said his social media accounts were hacked before NFL free agency began, spreading rumors of his exit from the Packers. While those rumors eventually came true, Gary said he really thought he would still be in Green Bay next season.

"I'm still talking to my teammates, still talking with my coaches about the next season and still believing that I'm playing this for the Packers. And then, all of a sudden, I get a call from my agent, and he says, "A deal done," Gary told the media. "This is a great opportunity that I have in front of me. I just can't wait to go to work."

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: Rashan Gary #52 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after winning the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"I'm just bringing a dog, man. I'm coming in to be myself, to lead by example, and help the team the best way I can, being effective," Gary said. "I just wanna come in to work and just show the players, show Cowboy Nation, just the type of player that Rashan Gary is for you guys."

Connection with Christian Parker

While in Green Bay, Gary was coached by Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker for two seasons early in his career. He told the media he's ready to play for Parker once again.

"My short time with CP, with Green Bay, I was in the first draft class. So, just having him see me coming as a young player, and him go and get more experience as a coach, now him becoming a DC. And now, me going on my eighth year and now me being a proven elite player in the league, and now it's kind of a full-circle moment."

Parker has said he wants his defense to be strong against the run, and Gary sounded confident in his ability to contribute.

"In terms of running, man, I'm one of the best in the league. I feel like anything that I need to do in terms of setting the edge, knocking things back, trying to keep things under control," Gary said. "I feel that's what I'm going to bring, just being as effective as I can be."

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Rashan Gary #52 of the Green Bay Packers is congratulated by nose tackle Kenny Clark #97 after making a sack during the first quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Fie Expand

Reuniting with Kenny Clark

Parker isn't the only familiar face Gary will see in Dallas. His new teammate Kenny Clark is actually his old teammate, as the two played together in Green Bay for six years before Clark was traded to Dallas just before last season.

"It's gonna be a great time teaming back up with KC. And just lik,e when this deal was done, I was able to call him and tell him it's an honor and privilege to get back to play with you."