Forney deadly shooting near middle school was drug deal gone bad: arrest affidavit

The Brief FOX 4 has learned one of the persons in custody for last Friday's shooting is 19-year-old Artinamas Dequann Searcy, who is now charged with capital murder. An arrest warrant claims Searcy and a young man named Caden Rider were attempting to rob two men in a Chrysler 300 during a possible marijuana deal. In an exchange of gunfire, Rider was killed and the Chrysler's passenger was shot in the face. The Chrysler sped off and stopped in the parking lot of nearby Brown Middle School, where the passenger was flown to a hospital in critical condition. It's unclear if the driver of the Chrysler is facing any charges. Since last Friday, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office has not provided any updates.



Investigators say a deadly shooting in a Forney neighborhood may have been the result of a drug deal turned robbery.

Gunfire was exchanged, and one person was killed.

The person who investigators say first drew a gun is the one who’s dead.

All of this took place just blocks from a Forney ISD middle school.

What we know:

A newly obtained arrest warrant reveals robbery as the reason for a shootout in the middle of a Forney neighborhood near Brown Middle School Friday afternoon.

Last week, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said two people were in custody and two were shot. One of them died.

But since then, the sheriff’s office has not provided any updates on the investigation.

What's New:

Through arrest records, FOX 4 has learned one of the persons in custody is 19-year-old Artinamas Dequann Searcy, who is now charged with capital murder.

An arrest warrant claims Searcy and a young man named Caden Rider were attempting to rob two men in a Chrysler 300. Rider was shot in the back and killed.

The warrant says Rider initiated the robbery during a possible marijuana deal by pointing a gun at the driver of the Chrysler and firing into the car, striking the passenger in the face.

Investigators say the driver of the Chrysler returned fire and struck Rider in the back.

The Chrysler sped off and stopped a couple blocks away in the parking lot of Brown Middle School.

The passenger had been shot in the face and was taken by Care Flight to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say Searcy ran away from the scene. He was later arrested while walking near the school.

It does not appear Searcy fired a gun or even had a gun during the shootout, but investigators believe he played a role.

What they're saying:

Homeowner Rick Collins says Rider, the shooting victim who died, fell near his home. He says he walked outside and saw someone involved.

"I heard some loud bangs I thought that was on my door, and it wasn’t," he recalled. "But I went back inside because he saw my face, and I saw his face."

The homeowner says an off-duty police officer who lives in the neighborhood rushed to help until paramedics arrived.

"He started doing chest compressions, CPR. And I knew something was wrong," said Collins. "He was saying, ‘Stay with me! Stay with me!’"

Collins is glad no bystanders were hurt by stray bullets. He says his neighborhood is not immune to crime, but he feels safe.

"Absolutely. You know why? I pray every morning that God protects our house, put his hold angels around our house," he said.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not given an update on the shooting victim’s condition or if he will face any charges.

It’s also unclear if the driver of the Chrysler who returned fire will face charges.