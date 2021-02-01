Art exhibit at Galleria Dallas celebrates Black beauty

Black History Month begins Monday as a time to reflect on the accomplishments and influential moments of the Black community in American.

This month, Galleria Dallas is hosting a "Black is Beautiful" exhibit.

It is filled with stunning portraits including families, individuals and community influencers.

The artist behind the work said she felt compelled to do something after the death of George Floyd.

Yesi Fortuna said his death left people feeling vulnerable and unheard.

She decided to put together an exhibit to nurture those experiencing pain and show solidarity with the Black community.

"One more reason why we need to say Black is beautiful is to protect these lives and to really give them the space to feel they are wanted and protected and loved," Fortuna said.

More than 30 portraits are on display.