Arrested suspect slipped handcuffs before hijacking Dallas police car, jumping onto highway: police

The Brief Dallas Police say a suspect slipped his handcuffs in order to escape arrest before briefly hijacking a police car last weekend. Stacey Huffman, 37, briefly hijacked the police cruiser after officers exited the vehicle in an attempt to restrain him. Huffman later jumped out of the moving vehicle. Huffman will receive two additional charges to go on top of the three he was already facing at the time of his arrest.



Dallas Police say a suspect slipped his handcuffs in order to escape arrest before briefly hijacking a police car last weekend.

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department released more details on an incident from last weekend where a police car was briefly hijacked.

On May 30 at around 5:35 p.m., Dallas Police arrested 37-year-old Stacey Huffman after a traffic stop in the 2300 block of south Marsalis Avenue.

Huffman was charged with driving with an invalid license, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

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After being placed in a police car, Huffman was able to remove his left hand from his handcuffs and conceal them from officers. When the officers began driving towards jail, Huffman removed his seatbelt and attempted to open the car's locked rear door.

Officers pulled over near Illinois Avenue on northbound I-35 to restrain Huffman. When both officers were outside the vehicle, Huffman climbed into the front seat and began driving away.

One officer was able to enter the back seat prior to the suspect driving away, while the other officer was left at Illinois Avenue. Huffman drove upwards of 50 miles per hour while commandeering the vehicle, driving erratically and throwing the officer across the back seat of the car.

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The officer in the vehicle deployed his taser before striking Huffman in the side of his head with the officer's firearm. Huffman eventually opened the driver-side door and jumped out of the vehicle.

The officer was able to regain control of the vehicle near Beckley Avenue and avoid a crash. Huffman was rendered unconscious after jumping out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Both Huffman and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment. Once released, Huffman will be given additional charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and escape from custody.