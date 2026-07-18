Texas rain departs as extreme heat wave brings triple-digit temperatures

The Brief Following a historic low-pressure system that dumped over two feet of rain, Texas will experience a dramatic shift to triple-digit summer heat starting Monday. High temperatures are projected to peak between 102 and 103 degrees by midweek, with humidity driving "feels-like" temperatures up to 110 degrees. Widespread heat advisories are anticipated as temperatures push well above the seasonal average, prompting officials to urge residents to limit outdoor exposure.



A stubborn low-pressure system that dumped over two feet of rain in parts of Texas is finally exiting the state, paving the way for a dramatic shift to extreme summer heat and triple-digit temperatures next week.

While the departing system leaves behind swollen creeks and rivers across central and southern Texas, North Texas is expected to remain largely dry. There is a slim 10% chance of isolated morning and afternoon showers on the radar, primarily confined to areas north and west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Saturday is projected to be the coolest day of the week, with seasonable afternoon highs reaching the mid- to upper 90s. South winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, will keep the air moving but will also pull hotter air into the region.

Extreme heat wave

Timeline:

If you've got outdoor plans for today, know that yes, it is still hot. You need water, you need sunscreen. But as we step into the next week, this really doesn't hold a candle to the kind of heat that we expect moving forward.

An expansive high-pressure system is forecast to move overhead and park itself over Texas for the entirety of the upcoming workweek, effectively shutting off any chances of rain across central and northern parts of the state.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 90s on Sunday before hitting triple digits on Monday. By midweek, afternoon highs are projected to reach between 102 and 103 degrees.

With the average high for this time of year sitting at 96 degrees, the upcoming heat wave is expected to trigger widespread heat advisories and potential extreme heat warnings. When factoring in humidity, heat index values—or "feels-like" temperatures—are projected to soar between 105 and 110 degrees by mid- to late week.

Please take heat precautions, limit outdoor exposure during peak daylight hours, and stay hydrated as the state transitions into a prolonged period of intense summer heat.

7-Day Forecast