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Dallas woman shot and killed outside Pleasant Grove home, police say

By
FOX 4
Pleasant Grove
Published July 24, 2026 9:27 AM CDT
Published July 24, 2026 9:27 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A woman died at the hospital after being shot late Thursday night outside a home in Dallas's Pleasant Grove neighborhood.
    • Police have not identified a suspect or established a motive as the investigation remains ongoing.
    • Investigators are searching the surrounding area for potential security video to help determine what happened.

DALLAS - A woman was shot and killed in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the shooting call around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday at a home near Lake June and North Prairie Creek roads.

When officers arrived, they found one woman in front of the house with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Police said they are still investigating what happened.

What's next:

Officers will be in the area looking for possible security video.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.

Pleasant GroveCrime and Public Safety