Dallas woman shot and killed outside Pleasant Grove home, police say
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DALLAS - A woman was shot and killed in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to the shooting call around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday at a home near Lake June and North Prairie Creek roads.
When officers arrived, they found one woman in front of the house with a gunshot wound.
She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on a suspect or a motive for the shooting.
Police said they are still investigating what happened.
What's next:
Officers will be in the area looking for possible security video.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.