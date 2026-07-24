Dallas woman shot and killed outside Pleasant Grove home, police say

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The Brief A woman died at the hospital after being shot late Thursday night outside a home in Dallas's Pleasant Grove neighborhood. Police have not identified a suspect or established a motive as the investigation remains ongoing. Investigators are searching the surrounding area for potential security video to help determine what happened.



A woman was shot and killed in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the shooting call around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday at a home near Lake June and North Prairie Creek roads.

When officers arrived, they found one woman in front of the house with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Police said they are still investigating what happened.

What's next:

Officers will be in the area looking for possible security video.