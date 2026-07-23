Dallas City Hall neglect accusation could trigger legal battle

The Brief A legal coalition claims the city of Dallas is illegally neglecting its historic, I.M. Pei–designed City Hall to justify abandoning the building. Public reports highlight severe issues, including active interior water leaks, a failed gutter system, and water intruding near electrical infrastructure. Advocates gave the city 14 days to confirm it has launched an official investigation into the disrepair; city officials currently offer no comment.



The fight to save Dallas City Hall may have a twist.

The city of Dallas has admitted neglect of its iconic building and that may put it in legal hot water.

What's new:

The city of Dallas prohibits property owners of landmark buildings from allowing the property to fall into disrepair to justify its demolition.

But a group of attorneys claims that’s exactly what the city itself appears to be doing with its building.

The distinctive inverted pyramid structure was designed by world renowned architect I.M. Pei.

The Landmark Commission voted unanimously in March of last year to initiate the historic designation procedure for city hall. That means the 48-year-old building is protected.

What they're saying:

Scott Griggs, a former city council member and attorney with Save Dallas City Hall, said the city’s own argument for abandoning city hall is because it is in a state of disrepair. But that violates the city’s own demolition by neglect ordinance.

"What this letter is going to try to do is tell the city of Dallas it’s time to get its house in order. It’s time to take care of its own place," Griggs said.

The city’s own public reports revealed problems including interior water infiltration, a failed interior gutter system, and leaks over electrical infrastructure.

The coalition believes those reports are evidence that an investigation by the city’s historic preservation officer is needed immediately.

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What's next:

The coalition requested that the city confirm it has launched an investigation within 14 days.

The other side:

FOX 4 reached out the to the city of Dallas for a response to Save City Hall’s demand. A spokesperson said the city has no comment.