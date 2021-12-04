Arrest made after U-Haul truck hits Dallas PD vehicle, disabling it

article

Dallas police made an arrest of someone who was in a U-Haul truck that hit a Dallas PD vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police said this happened just after 12:15 a.m., when officers who were conducting surveillance in the 8900 block of Fireside Drive tried to pull a U-Haul truck over in Southeast Dallas.

The driver of the U-Haul backed into the officer’s vehicles twice, disabling it. No officers were injured.

Officers later found the U-Haul abandoned nearby after it had struck a tree.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect, who was arrested at the scene. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Advertisement

RELATED: Police identify Mesquite officer fatally shot outside grocery store