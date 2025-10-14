Arrest made after arson destroys beloved Corsicana restaurant

The Brief A fire destroyed a Corsicana restaurant, Napoli's Bar and Restaurant, after security footage showed a man deliberately pouring gasoline and lighting the fire. Three people sleeping in apartments above the restaurant were evacuated safely after being alerted by the smoke. A suspect, 43-year-old Salvador Sandoval, has been arrested and charged with arson, but the motive for the attack is currently unknown.



Corsicana restaurant owners were shocked to discover a gas can inside their restaurant after it burned. When they checked their surveillance cameras, the cameras had recorded a man pouring gas in their kitchen, then lighting it on fire.

The fire also damaged apartments above the restaurant, where people were sleeping inside at the time.

Man Setting Fire to Napoli's Bar

What we know:

The bar and restaurant owners and employees told FOX 4 they don't know the suspect, and they have no idea why he would set fire to the bar. But the surveillance video appears to show he wasn't trying to hide from the crime, and it could have been much worse for the three people sleeping in apartments above it.

For almost 20 years, Napoli's Bar and Restaurant has been a Corsicana community staple. It offers fine dining on one side and a sports bar on the other.

When Ardijan Shala closed up on Sunday around 3 A.M., he didn't expect to be woken up an hour later to a call that Napoli's was on fire. At first, Shala thought it was an electrical fire, but then the fire chief asked him about a gas can behind the bar and Shala said it wasn't there when they closed.

"That's when we figured out it was on purpose," said Shala.

The restaurant's security cameras captured a man pouring gasoline on the floor and lighting it on fire. Another camera angle shows the man walking off after he sets the fire.

Residents Escape Apartment Fire Above Restaurant

What they're saying:

Three people were in the apartments above the bar, including a Napoli employee, Samantha Herry.

"I woke up, because I started choking on the smoke," said Herry.

Herry called 911 to report the fire. When a Corsicana police officer got there, he wasted no time getting everyone out safely. Herry says she noticed the back door to the bar was open on her way out, which was unusual, as they always lock it when they close.

"It was really heartbreaking to realize that, you know, possibly somebody has done this to us," said Herry.

It didn't take police long to identify the suspect as 43-year-old Salvador Sandoval.

Salvador Sandoval

Suspect Charged with Arson

Dig deeper:

He didn't try to conceal his face during the crime, and he was seen even giving a salute to the security camera. Sandoval was arrested and is charged with arson.

"It doesn’t make no sense to me. I don't even know the person," said Shala.

Herry says she doesn't recognize him either. The fire destroyed most of the bar, including cherished memorabilia.

"My brother had a picture with Jerry Jones over there, signed by him, it's gone."

Local perspective:

As word spread fast in the small town, the Corsicana community has rallied behind the family-owned business and Napoli's believes they will come back stronger.

"I think that's what comforts us during this time is just the love and support from everybody," said Herry.

FOX 4 reached out to Corsicana police for more information about a potential motive for the fire but haven't heard back.

Sandoval is currently being held at the Navarro County jail.