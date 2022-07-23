Army veteran from Denton honored for service to her community

article

A U.S. Army veteran from Denton continues to serve the community.

Carol Miller was honored Friday by the Veterans of Foreign Wars for her dedication to the U.S.

She served in the U.S. Army for 30 years, before retiring in 2004.

Since then, Miller continues to serve as a volunteer nurse for the Red Cross.

The organization said Miller is the nurse often seen in areas following a natural disaster.

She has also volunteered to help in the fight against COVID-19.