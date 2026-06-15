Armed woman taken into custody after hours-long police standoff in Arlington neighborhood
ARLINGTON, Texas - A woman armed with a rifle was taken into custody Monday morning after an hours-long standoff in a residential neighborhood, police said.
Arlington SWAT situation
What we know:
Arlington Police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Orange Street at 7:07 a.m. Monday. A caller told dispatchers that a woman with a rifle was threatening people at the location.
When officers arrived, they spoke with two victims who said a woman they knew had threatened them with a rifle before retreating inside a nearby home.
Police established phone contact with two people inside the home and safely escorted them out of the building. Investigators determined that the suspect and her boyfriend remained barricaded inside the residence.
After further phone negotiations, officers successfully convinced the suspect to surrender. She exited the home and was taken into custody without incident. Her boyfriend also exited the residence safely, and police reported no injuries.
Charges against the suspect were not immediately released.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Arlington Police Department.