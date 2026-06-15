Armed woman taken into custody after hours-long police standoff in Arlington neighborhood

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The Brief A woman armed with a rifle was taken into custody Monday morning following an hours-long barricade situation at a home on Orange Street in Arlington. Police successfully negotiated the peaceful surrender of the suspect and safely evacuated three other individuals from the home, reporting no injuries. While the woman was detained without further incident, the specific charges she will face have not yet been released by authorities.



A woman armed with a rifle was taken into custody Monday morning after an hours-long standoff in a residential neighborhood, police said.

Arlington SWAT situation

What we know:

Arlington Police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Orange Street at 7:07 a.m. Monday. A caller told dispatchers that a woman with a rifle was threatening people at the location.

When officers arrived, they spoke with two victims who said a woman they knew had threatened them with a rifle before retreating inside a nearby home.

Police established phone contact with two people inside the home and safely escorted them out of the building. Investigators determined that the suspect and her boyfriend remained barricaded inside the residence.

After further phone negotiations, officers successfully convinced the suspect to surrender. She exited the home and was taken into custody without incident. Her boyfriend also exited the residence safely, and police reported no injuries.

Charges against the suspect were not immediately released.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released.