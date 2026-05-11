Armed robbery suspects captured in Van Zandt County after multi-agency manhunt
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas - Texas Game Wardens helped to capture a pair of armed robbery suspects who were on the run in Van Zandt County over the weekend.
What we know:
The arrests happened early Sunday morning following an armed robbery in the city of Heath, east of Dallas.
One suspect was apprehended at the end of a police chase, but the two others fled into a wooded area.
Law enforcement officials got help from Texas Game Warden K9 Roux, her handler, and an Unmanned Aircraft Systems pilot.
They reportedly tracked the suspects for about five miles and pushed them toward a roadway where state troopers were waiting to arrest them.
All three suspects were then taken into custody.
Courtesy: Texas Game Wardens
What we don't know:
The Texas Department of Public Safety has not yet released the names of the suspects or said what charges they’re facing.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Texas Game Wardens.