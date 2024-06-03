Grand Prairie man charged with intoxication manslaughter after passenger killed in crash

article

A Grand Prairie man is charged with intoxication manslaughter after his passenger died after a crash.

Police say 19-year-old Armando Tovar, Jr. was driving Sunday morning around 2 a.m. when he tried to make a U-turn along the I-30 Service Road and Belt Line Road and crashed into a tree.

Tovar’s passenger, 25-year-old Jose Alexandro Alvarez was seriously hurt and rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Tovar received only minor injuries. After being treated at the hospital, he was taken to the Grand Prairie Detention Center.

Tovar is charged with intoxication manslaughter. No bond has been set.