Man arrested after firing shots during parking lot fight near Rangers' World Series parade, police say

There was one serious security incident near the Texas Rangers’ World Series celebration event in Arlington Friday afternoon.

Police said shots were fired in a parking lot near AT&T Stadium, where a lot of fans who attended the celebration were parked.

A man and a woman were arrested.

Arlington police said this happened just after 2:30 p.m., when people from two cars got into an argument after a driver from one of the cars tried to back out, but the other car was blocking it.

Groups of people from both cars got out and started fighting, according to police.

That’s when police said 37-year-old Tommy Phonthalangsy took out a gun and fired shots into the air.

No one was injured in the fight or by the gunfire.

Police said Phonthalangsy is also a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun. He was taken into custody.

A woman, 30-year-old Tiffany Keovilavong - who police said was involved in the fight - was arrested on outstanding warrants.