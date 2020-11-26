Arlington tornado victims thankful to be alive on Thanksgiving

A tornado’s aftermath makes way for good hearts.

Monti, Steve and Parker DeNaro this Thanksgiving set out looking for a way to help someone in need.

They found the Jones family at the Mirage Apartments in Arlington near Pioneer Parkway and Collins. Parts of the complex took a direct hit from Tuesday’s EF-2 tornado.

"They gave me a whole Thanksgiving basket to take to my new place and they gave me some boxes of food,” said tornado victim Evelyn Jones. “Now, I’ve got to get new beds, new bed covers. I’ve got to get some clothes, towels, pots and pans. Just basically everything.”

The complex had construction crews working this Thanksgiving. The priority for them right now is repairing roofs.

The American Red Cross says the residents of more than 80 apartments at multiple complexes were left homeless, and they are providing shelter for more than two dozen families.

The management is taking care of a hotel for the Jones family until another unit for them is identified.

Evelyn Jones was home during the storm. Her brother, Tony Ward, and her husband were on the way with Thanksgiving groceries.

“A big wind came by and lifted the car up literally and moved us over to the side of the road,” Ward recalled.

“Sad. Very sad,” Monti said. “Heartbreaking for them, but also heartwarming.”

The Joneses have some frightening moments to recall on this Thanksgiving. But even more so, they are grateful.

“I’m grateful that my life was spared,” Jones said. “And that God gave me my life for Thanksgiving again this year because I could’ve been gone.”

“The main thing is we are still here,” Ward said. “God has his angels looking over us.”