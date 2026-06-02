4th member of Arlington family gets over 7 years in prison for tax fraud scheme

The Brief A fourth member of an Arlington family has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar tax fraud scheme. Prosecutors say the family stole $1.7 million in tax refunds and spent it on things such as a luxury car and a house in Mississippi. Combined, Brandon Hunt, his twin brother Baylon, his father David and his half-brother Corey Burt got nearly 30 years in prison.



A fourth member of an Arlington family who was part of a multimillion-dollar tax fraud scheme has been sentenced.

What we know:

Brandon Hunt got 7-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of orchestrating the plan to file false tax returns in the names of purported trusts.

Hunt’s twin brother Baylon, his father David and his half-brother Corey Burt were previously sentenced to years in prison as well.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said the men sought $8.5 million in tax refunds to which they were not entitled.

Brandon and Baylon Hunt also submitted fake documents to the IRS that included altered money orders even after receiving warning letters from the IRS, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, the group received more than $1.7 million in tax refunds, and used the money to buy luxury items, furniture, cryptocurrency, a Cadillac Escalade and a house in Mississippi.