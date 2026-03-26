Arlington family sentenced for using $1.7M in stolen tax refunds to buy luxury car, house in MS

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The Brief Three Arlington family members were sentenced for a multimillion-dollar tax fraud scheme. Prosecutors say they stole $1.7M in refunds and spent it on luxury items. A fourth relative convicted in the case is set to be sentenced in May.



Members of an Arlington family were sentenced to prison Thursday for a multimillion-dollar scheme to steal tax refunds.

The three men were previously found guilty of using $1.7 million in stolen refunds on luxury items.

Arlington family sentenced

The latest:

David Hunt was sentenced to 92 months in prison, his son Baylon Hunt was sentenced to 38 months in prison, and Baylon’s half-brother Corey Burt was sentenced to 94 months in prison for their roles in the scheme, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

What's next:

A fourth family member who was also convicted at trial is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

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Arlington tax fraud scheme

They sought $8.5 million in tax refunds to which they were not entitled.

Prosecutors said Brandon and Baylon Hunt also submitted fake documents to the IRS that included altered money orders even after receiving warning letters from the IRS.

According to prosecutors, the group received more than $1.7 million in tax refunds, and used the money to buy luxury items, furniture, cryptocurrency, a Cadillac Escalade and a house in Mississippi.

All four men were convicted of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. The members of the Hunt family were also convicted of multiple counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation or false tax returns.

What they're saying:

"Fraudulent tax schemes such as this rob the federal fisc and the American taxpayers," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould for the Northern District of Texas. "This verdict rightly held all four defendants accountable for their roles in the criminal conduct – a result garnered by the diligent work of IRS-CI, the Tax Section of DOJ’s Criminal Division, and those in my office to bring these individuals to justice."