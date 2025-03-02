Arlington SWAT standoff ends with arrest of vehicle theft suspect

The Brief A SWAT standoff ended in an arrest in Arlington. Police say they arrived at Homestead Court in search of a suspected vehicle burglar. 38-year-old Sinclair Mann was arrested early Sunday.



A search for a suspected vehicle burglar led to a SWAT standoff in Arlington on Saturday night.

What we know:

Police were called to a home on Hidden Oaks Lane to investigate a reported vehicle burglary.

The owner of the vehicle had surveillance video of the suspect breaking into the car and taking items, including a gun, out of it.

Officers were able to track the suspect to a home on Homestead Court, about two miles away.

Police went to the home and spoke to relatives of the suspect, who had been identified as 38-year-old Sinclair Mann. They told officers Mann was home, but refused to come outside.

Sinclair Mann

The APD SWAT team was called to the area to help with the situation.

SWAT eventually deployed gas in the home.

Mann came out of the home just after midnight and was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Mann knew the person whose vehicle he allegedly robbed.