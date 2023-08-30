All Arlington splash pads, pools closed after possible detection of deadly amoeba

The City of Arlington is closing all of its splash pads and pools until further notice after a possibly detecting a deadly amoeba.

The city says the rare Naegleria fowleri amoeba was potentially found in a water sample collected at California Lane Park.

The water was collected on Aug. 17 as part of a voluntary federal study with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

More tests are being done to confirm the presence of the amoeba.

The City of Arlington says they have not been notified of any illnesses or hospitalizations at any of its facilities.

The city warns that anyone who recently visited the California Lane Park should seek medical care if they develop a sudden fever, headache, vomiting or stiff neck.

The first symptoms usually start to appear about 5 days after infection, but can appear sooner.

The Naegleria fowleri amoeba result in a deadly infection in humans.

It is the same amoeba connected to the death of 3-year-old Bakari Williams in 2021.

Williams was infected after visiting Arlington's Don Misenhimer splash pad.

The City of Arlington settled a lawsuit with the Williams family following his death.

In 2022, Arlington implemented the Bakari Williams Protocol, which improved chemical testing and sanitation at city facilities, along with nearly $650,000 in improvements to its pools and splash pads.

The city says its splash pads have been closed since Tuesday, Aug. 29 and outdoor public pools have been closed since Sunday, Aug. 27. The East indoor pool closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The CDC says there have been only 29 reported Naegleria fowleri infections in the U.S. between 2013 and 2022.