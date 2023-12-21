Arlington resident shot, killed woman who broke into house, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting inside an Arlington home early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the home on South Pecan Street shortly after 2 a.m. and found an adult woman dead on the floor.

A resident explained to police he was woken up by his teenage son, who told him he heard a strange voice inside the home.

The teen's dad then got his handgun and went to the kitchen to investigate.

He told officers he found the woman, who became confrontational.

When she moved toward the resident, he fired his gun.

The residents say they did not know the woman and do not recognize her.

Police are working to identify the woman.

Investigators say, at this point, it isn't clear why she was at the home or how she got inside.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection to the incident.