Man shot at recording studio, before returning fire and hitting two suspects, Arlington police say

Arlington police said three people were shot Saturday night in what investigators believe was part of "high-risk drug activity."

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Employees at a business in the 800 block of E. Lamar Boulevard called 911 and said a man with a gunshot wound had come into their store and asked for help.

The 29-year-old man said he had walked there after being shot in the 2100 block of N. Collins Street.

While responding to both scenes, officers were notified about a stolen vehicle seen leaving N. Collins St.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but police said the driver didn’t stop. The driver led police on a chase, before stopping in the 1500 block of NE Green Oaks Boulevard.

There were two people in the vehicle, 30-year-old Kinton Jones and 52-year-old George Duncan, and both had gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital. Duncan was in the ICU and Jones’ injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He told police he was producing music at a recording studio when two masked men came in and started shooting.

He said he was also armed and returned fire, hitting the two shooters.

Investigators believe Duncan and Jones were the suspects in the shooting on Collins St.

During a search of their vehicle, police said guns and a face mask were found.

Police said Jones will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, while Duncan will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Evidence was found that made police believe "high-risk drug activity may be involved."

The investigation is continuing.