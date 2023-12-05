Arlington man found dead in car with multiple gun shot wounds, police say

Arlington police are investigating the death of a man at an apartment complex.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, police were called to the complex on Forest Hollow Lane where they found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to figure out what led to the shooting.

Police say no arrests have been made, and they currently don't have any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call (817) 459-5325 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

Tarrant County will identify the victim once family members are notified.