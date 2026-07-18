Van Zandt County cockfighting raid leads to the seizure of nearly 200 roosters and one arrest

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The Brief Authorities dismantled a suspected cockfighting operation at a residence near Grand Saline, seizing 181 roosters, cash, and paraphernalia. A local man was arrested during the raid and booked into the Van Zandt County Detention Center on a state jail felony charge of cockfighting. The multi-agency raid followed an investigation that began in June, and the seized roosters have been relocated to an SPCA facility in Dallas.



Authorities dismantled a suspected cockfighting operation in Van Zandt County on Thursday, seizing nearly 200 roosters and arresting a local man on felony charges.

Cockfighting operation dismantled

Investigators with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, supported by the Wills Point Police Department and the SPCA of Texas, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Van Zandt County Road 1118 near Grand Saline at approximately 7 a.m. on July 16, 2026.

The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation that began in June 2026 after the sheriff's office received a report of suspected cockfighting at the property. Evidence discovered during the search was consistent with possessing roosters for the purpose of cockfighting.

During the raid, authorities seized 181 roosters, U.S. currency, cockfighting paraphernalia, and a travel trailer believed to have been used to transport the birds.

(Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)

Felony arrest made

Deputies also served an arrest warrant on Justin Blake Hart of Grand Saline. Hart was transported to the Van Zandt County Detention Center and booked on a charge of cockfighting, which is a state jail felony under Texas law.

The SPCA of Texas safely seized and transported the 181 roosters to its facility in Dallas.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Joe Bridger commended the investigators for their dedication and professionalism, and expressed gratitude to both the Wills Point Police Department and the SPCA of Texas for their assistance in the execution of the warrants and the relocation of the animals.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. As with all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.