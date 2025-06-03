Arlington Shooting: 19-year-old killed in apartment parking lot

article

The Brief A 19-year-old male was killed in a shooting in Arlington on Monday night. Witnesses said he arrived at the location in the same car as his killer, who took off after the shooting. No arrests have been made.



Arlington police are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 19-year-old.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Monday at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Castle Cardens Drive.

Witnesses told police the 19-year-old victim arrived at the complex in a vehicle with the suspect.

The victim got out of the car. That’s when the suspect tried to drive away.

The witnesses said the victim ran back towards the car, there was a struggle, and multiple shots were fired.

The suspect drove away in what police later determined was the victim’s 2016 Chrysler 200.

Police found the car, but they have not yet arrested a suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Featured article

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s identity or shared any details about the suspect.

There’s no word on the motive for the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.