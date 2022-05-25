Arlington says splash pads safer after 3-year-old’s brain-eating amoeba death prompts changes

article

The city of Arlington hopes its public pools and splash pads are now safer.

It installed new sanitizing equipment after a 3-year-old boy died last year.

Bakari Williams died of a rare brain infection caused by an amoeba.

Bakari Williams

It’s believed that he contracted the brain-eating amoeba at the splash pad at Don Misenhimer Park in southern Arlington.

The city’s pools and splash pads now have additional chemical testing and sanitation systems.

They open on Monday.

Advertisement

RELATED: Arlington settles lawsuit with family of 3-year-old infected by brain-eating amoeba at splash pad