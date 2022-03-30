Arlington settles lawsuit with family of 3-year-old infected by brain-eating amoeba at splash pad
ARLINGTON, Texas - The city of Arlington settled a lawsuit with the family of a 3-year-old boy who died after contracting a rare, brain-eating amoeba at a splash pad.
Bakari Williams developed a brain infection last September from an amoeba traced to the splash pad at Don Misenhimer Park.
RELATED: CDC: Child infected by deadly brain-eating amoeba at Arlington splash pad
The city found its park staff did not consistently perform water quality testing at that park and another location.
Tuesday night, the city approved a $250,000 settlement, along with new health and safety equipment and more training for park staff.
Those training requirements will be called the Bakari Williams protocol.
Advertisement
RELATED: Family of 3-year-old infected by brain-eating amoeba at Arlington splash pad sues city