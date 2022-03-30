Arlington settles lawsuit with family of 3-year-old infected by brain-eating amoeba at splash pad

article

The city of Arlington settled a lawsuit with the family of a 3-year-old boy who died after contracting a rare, brain-eating amoeba at a splash pad.

Bakari Williams developed a brain infection last September from an amoeba traced to the splash pad at Don Misenhimer Park.

The city found its park staff did not consistently perform water quality testing at that park and another location.

Tuesday night, the city approved a $250,000 settlement, along with new health and safety equipment and more training for park staff.

Those training requirements will be called the Bakari Williams protocol.

