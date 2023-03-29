Arlington residents asked to conserve water due to line break

article

People in Arlington are being asked to temporarily limit water use.

The request was made Tuesday morning after a water line broke near Highway 287 in Mansfield.

Crews are expected to be working on repairs until about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The city said the water is still safe to drink and use as needed.

Home and businesses are simply urged to conserve as much as possible.

Arlington asked people to turn off sprinkler systems until the water pressure is fully restored.