Expand / Collapse search

Arlington residents asked to conserve water due to line break

By
Published 
Arlington
FOX 4
FILE - A photo illustration of tap water in a clear glass drinking glass in West Reading, PA, on June 15, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) article

(Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas - People in Arlington are being asked to temporarily limit water use.

The request was made Tuesday morning after a water line broke near Highway 287 in Mansfield.

Crews are expected to be working on repairs until about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Arlington police looking for French Bulldog stolen during armed robbery

Featured

How much money do you need to live comfortably in Dallas-Fort Worth?
article

How much money do you need to live comfortably in Dallas-Fort Worth?

A new study from Smart Asset breaks down how much money people living in the largest Metro areas in the United States need to make in order to live comfortably.

The city said the water is still safe to drink and use as needed.

Home and businesses are simply urged to conserve as much as possible.

Arlington asked people to turn off sprinkler systems until the water pressure is fully restored.