Arlington police looking for French Bulldog stolen during armed robbery

Police are looking for a French Bulldog that was stolen during an armed robbery in Arlington.

Arlington police released a photo of the Merle French Bulldog that was stolen on Sunday, March 26.

(Courtesy: Arlington Police)

Police say the robbery happened on Camino Verdes Blvd near the Harold Patterson Complex.

APD says they have arrested the suspect, but they are not cooperating with investigators to find the dog.

READ MORE: UT scientists give ancient beaver species a name that is extremely Texan

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-459-5937.



